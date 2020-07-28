Colonial Heights School Board allowing parents to choose reopening options

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — In a unanimous vote, 5-0, the Colonial Heights School Board decided to allow parents to choose between virtual learning or in-person classroom instruction during a meeting Tuesday morning.

If COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the school district said they plan to give families at least a two weeks notice if they have to switch to a fully virtual schedule. The school board does not need a new vote to switch to all virtual.

The school system said they are currently waiting for a full personal protective equipment supply, some of which is on backorder.

