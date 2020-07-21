Columbia Gas offering payment plans for people affected by COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the economy and caused many Virginians to lose their jobs, people are having trouble paying their bills.

To help, Columbia Gas of Virginia is offering payment plans to people behind on their bills.

“More than ever before, we want to help our customers get through these tough times by providing solutions to what can feel like insurmountable problems,” the announcement said. “We’ll work with their budgets and timelines so they can feel some financial relief and maintain gas service.”

One assistance program available is HeatShare, which uses money donated by Columbia Gas, its customers and employees to help people bay their bills.

To get help visit Columbia Gas’s website or call 800-543-8911.

