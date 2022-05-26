VIENNA, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined First Lady of Virginia Suzanne Youngkin as she presented a Northern Virginia nonprofit with the second Spirit of Virginia Award.

According to the First Lady’s website, the Spirit of Virginia Award “celebrates persons and organizations who are Strengthening the Spirit of Virginia” and “recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across the Commonwealth.”

The award was presented to Jill’s House, a Vienna-based nonprofit that provides short-term overnight respite care for DC-area families with intellectual disabilities between the ages of 6 and 17. Jill’s House has been operating for 12 years and has served more than 1,000 families at their Vienna location.

Glenn and Suzanne Youngkin presenting the second Spirit of Virginia Award to Jill’s House, a Vienna-based non-profit.

“Jill’s House’s mission is near to the Governor and my hearts. For a dozen years, Jill’s House has served not only some of our most precious children – those with developmental and intellectual disabilities – but also these children’s entire family units,” Suzanne said. “With an eye to bettering lives, Jill’s House caregivers truly embody the sweet Spirit of Virginia.”

The first Spirit of Virginia Award was presented to the National Center for Healthy Veterans in March, and four more will be awarded this year.