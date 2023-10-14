HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Overcast weather couldn’t dampen the spirits of those running at the 17th Annual Step UP for Down Syndrome 5K and Family Festival on Saturday morning.

Members of the community gathered to show support and celebrate family and friends with Down syndrome for the event hosted by the Virginia Down Syndrome Association.

After the race, the Family Festival featured music, stage performances, free children’s activities and food trucks.

According to organizers, proceeds for the event will go towards individuals with Down syndrome and their families in Central Virginia, Charlottesville, Williamsburg, the Central Shenandoah Valley and Fredericksburg.

(Photo: Steve Bays, 8News)

StormTracker8 Meteorologist Matt DiNardo served as the event’s emcee.

The event began at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, and was located at Dorey Park on Darbytown Road in Henrico County.