Community clean up in Hopewell this weekend

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The organization “Keep Hopewell Beautiful” and Hopewell Public Works Department are joining forces for a summertime citywide clean-up this weekend.

Residents are encouraged to clean around their homes and streets. During the weekend, residents can dispose of their trash at the Citizen Convenience Center at no charge.

The center is located at 507 Station Street, behind Fire Station #1. Hours of operation during the Summer Clean-Up are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The following items will not be accepted at the Citizen Convenience Center: concrete, masonry,

garbage (items normally disposed of in your trash toter), paint of any kind, batteries, automobile

motors, and hazardous waste materials. Tires are limited to four (4) per citizen, and they must be

separated from the rim. There can be no more than eight (8) tires per household.

Firestone Tire located in the Cavalier Square Shopping Center will accept up to four (4) tires per person and batteries (no limit) during the cleanup.