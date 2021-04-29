Community members call for stop to violence in Colonial Heights after recent deadly shooting

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights community members are reacting to a deadly shooting that happened overnight Thursday. The shooting resulted in the death of a 31-year-old from Petersburg.

Colonial Heights Police have identified the victim as Gerard Richardson. Officers said they found Richardson suffering from a gunshot wound near 400 East Roslyn Road after midnight Thursday.

A business owner near the area tells 8News that police came by to review his surveillance footage.

Halie Lipford, who works at a business close to East Roslyn Road where the shooting happened, said she’s noticed an uptick in violence in the city. Lipford and her family have lived in the Colonial Heights area for several years.

“It’s starting to become a more common occurrence,” Lipford said.

The city which is described by some residents as a great city full of potential, seems to be lacking in safety according to Lipford. She says it could become a safer place.

“It would be great if it did stop, so Colonial Heights could become better again…” Lipford said. “It’s really unsettling just knowing that the city that I am in everyday there’s terrible violence.”