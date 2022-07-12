BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Community members gathered for a prayer vigil after Landon “Waldy” Raber was found dead around 5:30 a.m. on July 11.

The family of Landon reported his disappearance and mentioned that he was diagnosed with autism and Down syndrome and was non-verbal.

The vigil was held Monday evening outside of the family-owned ice cream store named after him – ‘Waldy’s.’ Waldy’s was the family’s ice cream truck in Farmville, known for spreading awareness about autism and down syndrome.

Chief of the Department of Emergency Services in Buckingham County, Cody Davis, helped lead the search. Other agencies included the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency and Search.

“The family had already been out looking for him,” said Davis. “At one point, we heard them singing praise songs and doing group prayer. Last night was a great depiction of how close-knit and supportive Buckingham can be in one another.”

