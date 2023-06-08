AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man wanted in multiple counties across Virginia is on the run after a seemingly standard traffic stopped turned into a state-wide manhunt on Tuesday, June 6. Now, community members are left feeling shaken.

“I’m 83 years old and lived here most of those years,” Amelia County resident Nancy Smith said.

Smith has called this community her home for what feels like her whole life.

“We are all basically like a big family and we care about each other,” Smith explained.

This tranquility and sense of security came to a halt after Amelia County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car at the crossway between Route 153 and Route 360 on Tuesday. That traffic stop escalated when the deputies realized the car’s passenger was Devontae Lamont Royal — a 21-year-old man who’s currently wanted in Chesterfield County and Amelia County.

Royal took off running. Deputies searched the area on Tuesday evening but were not able to find him.

“I hope they catch him because, you know, if he’s desperate, it’s no telling what harm he would do,” Smith said.

Police warn members of the public to keep an eye out for Royal. Officials said he might be wearing red shorts and a red or white t-shirt. There is an active warrant for his arrest in Chesterfield County for felony assault and possession of a stolen vehicle.

For Smith, having a manhunt so close to her is an unwelcome change to day-to-day life in her rural community.

“So many of the things that are happening in other places with the crime and craziness, you know, we hadn’t had it, you know, too much around here,” Smith said. “We would just like to keep it very safe.”

The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office told 8News that they believe Royal was picked up somewhere along Route 153 by a red car or a green and brown SUV. Those vehicles were both spotted and investigators are working to figure out which car the public should be on the lookout for.

