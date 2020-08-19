Community shows financial support for ‘Shock Theater’ star Bowman Body’s sick wife

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The family of broadcast legend, Bill Bowman, famously known for his late-night horror show on WRIC, formerly WXEX, is asking for the community’s support.

The family has fallen on hard times while caring for Bowman’s sick wife. Back in the day, Central Virginia could always count on Bowman for entertainment and a good laugh. Now he’s hoping the community will be there for him.

‘Shock Theater’ dominated television screens on Channel 8 from 1970-1976, starring Bowman Body.

Bowman says people always remember him saying, “hi there horror movie fans”, and of course his attire, which consisted on white face paint, black eye make-up, a tuxedo and cape.

“We had fun with it,” said Bowman. “There wasn’t anything else on the air like it at that time. It’s astonishing how many people remember it.”

Every Friday night people across Central Virginia would tune in to Channel 8 for the humorous quirky improv show that featured the latest horror films. Shock Theater became wildly popular beating Johnny Carson in ratings.

The show is now 50 years old, but Bowman has not left broadcasting behind. At 85-years-old he hosts the afternoon drive on WHAP 1340 radio.

Bowman is back in the public eye sharing something close to his heart– his wife.

“Well she’s a special woman in my life,” Bowman said. “We married July 11, 170 at 2:30 in the afternoon.”

Gushing over his wife Octavia, it’s been 50 years since the couple said ‘i do’, but seven years ago their lives changed when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“When I visit her, she doesn’t know who I am. I’m just somebody coming to talk to her,” explained Bowman. “It’s a terrible disease and a progressive disease.”

The Bowman family made the tough decision to put Octavia in an assisted living facility, taking a toll on them emotionally and financially. Bowman shared that his wife can no longer hold a conversation, has to be fed, and is in a wheelchair.

“It’s emotional. I miss her very much,” Bowman said. “It costs a lot of money to put somebody in a facility. It’s eating away our savings. My wife and I had money put away for what we thought was our old age.”

Bowman’s granddaughter, Casey Bowman, tells 8 News that her grandfather has spent more than $700,000 over the past seven years for care and the money has run out, which means there’s no money to continue Octavia’s care.

Casey says she can’t bare to watch her grandfather struggle and he’s too humble to ask for help, so she started a GOFUND ME page that has racked up more than $8,000 in just three days.

Bowman says he’s overwhelmed by the community support.

“If I could figure out some sort of way to thank you, I will,” Bowman told 8News. “But for right now all I can say is thank you.”

If you would like to help the Bowman and Octavia click here.

LATEST HEADLINES: