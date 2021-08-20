Community to congratulate area Little League team on World Series runner-up finish

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield community is celebrating the county’s Little League Softball team tonight, days after the team finished second in the 2021 Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C.

Residents can head to the Manchester High School auditorium to congratulate the squad. The celebration begins at 6 p.m.

The players, coach and Chesterfield Little League presidents will all be there.

Anyone can come, but masks will be required. If you can’t make it in person, the celebration will be streamed on the Chesterfield County government’s Facebook page.