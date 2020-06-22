Congratulations to new mom Katie Dupree

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News wants to congratulate our anchor Katie Dupree on becoming the mother to a healthy baby girl.
Olivia Grace was born at 12:11 a.m. on Thursday, June 18. She is 7 lbs 8oz and 19.5′ inches tall. Dupree said both she and baby are doing great and their pets love Olivia Grace as much as her parents do.
Dupree will be off until September, but we can’t wait to have her back. Here are some photos of the new baby to tide you over until she returns:
LATEST HEADLINES:
- ‘Unlawful Assembly’ in Richmond, council members seek ‘immediate’ removal of statues
- USPS hiring postal workers in the Richmond area
- After DACA ruling, Trump heads to border to see wall
- 81-year-old Richmond man found shot to death inside vehicle
- ‘They’re the original gig-workers’: Musicians financially impacted by coronavirus crisis