RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The James River Association has successfully purchased a 0.85-acre plot of land from The Conservation Fund for $832,000. The acquisition is part of a recent effort from a number of conservation groups to develop and improve the riverfront.

In April 2021, The Capital Region Land Conservancy entered a contract to purchase a 5.2-acre property located at 3011 and 3021 Dock Street.

In August that same year, the property was purchased by The Conservation Fund to be held until the remaining funding of $1.5 million could be secured by the City of Richmond in order to acquire it and add it to the James River Park System.

On March 16, 2022, the James River Association purchased an 0.85-acre cut of the land in order to build a new educational River Center. The remaining 4.35 acres are still being held by The Conservation Fund in anticipation of the city’s future acquisition.

The new River Center, according to JRA, would provide quick and easy access to a variety of river environments, removing a barrier of time and transportation limitations for school field trips.

The existing dock would also allow for JRA to utilize one of its education boats to take students and teachers on the river. The location provides a slew of other benefits, including close access to Trigg Cove, the Chapel Island forest and mild conditions for canoeing and kayaking.

“Our goal is to make sure that every child growing up in what Outside magazine named ‘The Best Rivertown Ever’ is introduced to the James River and is able to enjoy a lifetime of the benefits it provides,” said Bill Street, President and CEO of JRA. “We searched for over five years for a suitable location for an education center in Richmond and are thrilled to finally have this wonderful site secured.”

The river center is one of three river centers that JRA is working to build as part of its $25 million “James Changer Campaign,” a three-year operation including restoration projects, capital projects, outreach programs and more.

In order to establish river centers in Richmond, Lynchburg and Williamsburg regions, JRA has secured a $2 million grant from The Robert G. Cabell and Maude Morgan Cabell Foundation that will go toward the estimated $9 million budget of these projects.

Site plan for the proposed River Center provided by the James River Association.

The Capital Region Land Conservancy is intending to ensure that the scenic views of the river from Libby Hill Park are maintained.

The scenic outpost has been affectionately called “The View That Named Richmond,” in reference to William Byrd naming Virginia’s capital in 1733 after a similar view from Richmond Hill at Richmond Upon Thames in England.

Controversy over this view came in 2015 when developer USP Echo Harbour, LLC intended to build high-rise buildings on the 5-acre parcel between Libby Hill and the James River.

According to CRLC, there will be specific limits to the height of any potential buildings and signs in order to protect the view.

The development will also reroute the Capital trail onto the property to distance the trail from the traffic of Dock Street.