Construction, congestion, and crashes: Weigh-in over changes you want to see on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia transportation officials want to hear from you about changes you want to see when driving on Interstate 95.

It’s part of the “I-95 Corridor Improvement Plan.” New legislation requires VDOT to take a look at changes between the Beltway in Northern Virginia and the North Carolina border.

You can weigh in with this online survey. There will also be a series of public meetings. The closest is July 25 at Virginia State University.

A final plan for what VDOT can do to improve I-95 will be presented during the next General Assembly session.