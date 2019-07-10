Construction is back on for Goochland County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Construction is back on for the Goochland County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.

The project was put on hold for months after the county fired the contractor for the job.

At the moment the county is working with an interim contractor to make sure the building is on track to open by the fall.

Pets in the county are in need of adoption, people at the animal shelter told 8News the new building can’t be ready fast enough.

The Goochland County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is at capacity. The center sees between 450 to 500 cats and dogs a year.

“We need the space because of the number of animals we do take in,” Goochland County Director of Animal Protection Tim Clough said.

The shelter relocated to a temporary location on Dogtown Road a year ago as construction on the new building began.

“Because of the secluded location of the temporary facility we have seen a great decrease in foot traffic through the door,” Clough said.

The $4.4 million project started in August of 2017.

The organization Goochland Pet Lovers chipped in raising over a million for the shelter.

Browers Family Enterprises was hired for the job to be finished last fall but has fired by the county months ago. The project had been on hold since.

“A timing issue,” Deputy County Administrator of Operations Derek Stamey said. “Things weren’t being completed in a timely manner.”

Hourigan Construction is stepping in for the next month to inspect the building and move the project forward.

8News had the chance to look inside the new building.

“Where we’re standing right now is the lobby to the animal shelter and adoption center,” Stamey said. “And to give you some perspective the previous shelter was 2,000 square feet and could fit in this lobby.

The new building will be 14,000-square feet.

“Dog kennel areas on either side of this wall,” Stamey said. “And this is the adoption center. This is actually what we call the Pet Lovers Wing.”

The county told 8News it’s too early to tell if costs could increase for the project.

To create more room, the shelter is waiving the adoption fee in the month of July for cats and dogs.