Convicted rapist dies in cell at Riverside Regional Jail

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate was found dead in his cell at the Riverside Regional Jail on Friday morning, he was 74-years old.

According to a release from the Riverside Regional Jail, Stephen Holt was found unresponsive at 7:21 a.m. Staff who found him started CPR and called EMS for help. Holt was pronounced dead at 7:38 a.m.

The jail’s policy requires them to preform an investigation into Holt’s death. The release states that Holt had multiple documented health issues. He had been diagnosed with multiple medical conditions and prescribed medications for them.

Holt was hospitalized back in March for health issues.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of his death.

He entered the Riverside Regional Jail on Jan. 7, 2021 for probation violations related to forcible sodomy, sexual penetration and rape charges.