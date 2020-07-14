Cooking accident causes apartment fire in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Fire & EMS said a cooking accident Monday night caused an apartment fire and injured two people.

According to the department, firefighters were dispatched to the 200 block of Archer Ave at 9:50 p.m. for an apartment fire. When units arrived, they found a fire in the kitchen had been extinguished to the sprinkler system.

The two occupants of the apartment were burned by the fire, one of which was transported to MCV with non- life threatening injuries. The other person was treated at the scene.

Officials said the fire was caused by unattended cooking. The two people got their injuries when they tried to move the burning cookware from the stove to the sink.

Occupants in the apartment and adjacent apartments were displaced by this incident, and the department said the Red Cross was on scene to assist them if needed.

