Cool things to do in the heat

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As you keep the heat in mind for weekend plans, how about heading indoors where the thermostat is low? 8News has provided a few ideas for that weekend to-do list.

Finding air conditioning and something to do with the kids are important boxes to check for the upcoming weekend. Even better, there are some events around RVA that won’t cost a dime.

Locals can get a little taste of winter, even in July. When the forecast calls for triple digits it’s a tradition at SkateNation Plus in Henrico and sister rink Richmond Ice Zone in Chesterfield for people to skate for free.

“Most people show up, some with earmuffs, some with hats, some with pants,” said Chris Burgess with SkateNation Plus. “People looking for relief and not everybody can go to a cooling shelter or go something like that because they’re not everywhere so what better place to do it than where there’s a large slab of ice here ready to go.”

There’s free skating on Saturday and Sunday, you just have to register online.

“Really just finding a place fun to come and cool when it’s so hot outside,” Burgess said.

In Chesterfield, Disney fans come early to get a good seat for “The Lion King” at Victory Theater.

“If you’re out there for a minute then you certainly will feel it,” Faye Pearson told 8News. “Cooler in here than it is out there that’s for sure.”

The cool temperatures inside the brand theater come at no extra charge once you get a ticket.

“Enjoy a movie together,” Jordan Walker said, “ya know have a part of the experience but also be inside so you don’t have to be at the park running around sweltering.”

The temperature inside the ice rink is about 65 degrees, nearly a 50-degree difference from the expected heat index for the weekend.