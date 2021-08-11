Cooling stations available in Petersburg, Richmond as heat index hits over 100

PETERSBURGS, Va. (WRIC) — The Central Virginia area is set to get some intense weather this week with temperatures reaching the upper 90s and thunderstorms in the forecast. 8News meteorologists say the heat index is above 100 in certain parts of the state.

The City of Richmond opened cooling stations for the summer on June 7 and they will remain open until Sept. 30. In Petersburg, a temporary “comfort station” will be open this week to help residents escape the extreme heat.

People in the Richmond area can cool off at two locations:

Social Services Marshall Plaza Building, 900 E. Marshall Street, Richmond, VA

Southside Community Service Center, 4100 Hull Street, Richmond, VA

These services are available every Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People in Petersburg can get water and sit in the air conditioning at the Petersburg Transit Station on Washington Street from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. People can enter the building on the Union Street side or from the bus boarding area.

Both cities require masks inside the cooling centers and don’t allow pets that are not service animals.