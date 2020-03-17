Coronavirus pandemic forces future brides to make difficult decisions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The coronavirus pandemic is creating panic for some couples planning to get married soon.

People spend years planning their big days, but large gatherings are being discouraged around the country. 8News spoke with two local brides, Alissa Coward and Marissa McCormick, who were set to get married a week apart in May.

“We’re like ‘oh, three more months, two more months’ and then bam,” Coward said. The coronavirus pandemic struck the nation.

“At the beginning of last week, I did not even think I would have to be thinking about this,” McCormick told 8News.

“It’s just a mess,” Coward said.

Authorities are urging against group gatherings. Coward told 8News her venue called and said they can’t have more than 50 people at the wedding.

“I think legally. We thought about cutting the guest list but we had already sent out the invitations,” she said.

For Coward, it means the May wedding is off and moved to September. She said some of their family members are in poor health and planning to come to the wedding.

“Everybody’s health is our biggest concern,” Coward said.

Rescheduling the big day surprisingly isn’t too costly for her, but still giving the bride a run for her money. Coward had to switch around her bridal shower, bachelorette party, bachelor party, and more. She said one of her vendors isn’t available on the new wedding date and another vendor wanted to charge a 25 percent “rescheduling fee” because of the change.

Marissa McCormick’s May wedding is a different story.

“I feel like I’m just a chicken with my head cut off,” she said. “We’ve been engaged for a year and half so I’m just ready to do the dang thing.”

The wedding is still on for May, but McCormick said she’s not expecting people to come if they don’t feel comfortable.

“We have 150 people invited. If you’re not comfortable with that, there’s no hard feelings on our end, we’ll celebrate later,” she said.

The coronavirus outbreak is reminding McCormick it’s not about the wedding, it’s about her future marriage.

“On May 16, me and my fiancé will be getting married, but what that looks like, it might not be as many people. It might be 10, it might be our close family, it might be an intimate 50,” she told 8News.

McCormick is also a writer for Richmond Weddings Magazine and said she knows there are other brides and grooms struggling right now. She tells them to stay positive and don’t get stuck on what the big day is “supposed to look like.”

“Find peace in the fact that it’s all out of your hands and at the end of the day it’s all about marrying the love of your life,” McCormick said.

