Coronavirus update: Case numbers above over 5,000 once again

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, health care workers prepare to inoculate a driver at a COVID-19 testing site, outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Coronavirus deaths and cases per day in the U.S. dropped markedly over the past couple of weeks but are still running at alarmingly high levels, and the effort to snuff out COVID-19 is becoming an ever more urgent race between the vaccine and the mutating virus. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, January 28:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,121 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 493,674. There were 80 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in the last 24 hours, bring the total to 6,308.

A total of 2,274 COVID-19 outbreaks have contributed 56,515 of Virginia cases.

The state’s positivity rate is dropped slightly to 12.2 percent.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 37,823 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 2,706 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 515 are in the ICU and 322 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary for Virginia

VDH is reporting that 524,722 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 27, with 602,983 total doses administered.

A total of 78,261 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.

On average 26,010 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day. A total of 1,166,600 vaccines have been distributed.

Testing locations near you

RICHMOND

Friday, Jan. 29 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Dept., 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

– 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Dept., 1400 N Laburnum Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 3 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd

— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd Friday, Feb. 5 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave (This is a drive through event)

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays : Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

: Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Jan. 27, the college has reported:

44 active student cases and 2 active employee cases of COVID-19.

11 students are in isolation on campus.

41 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Jan. 27, here is what the college has reported:

112 current active COVID-19 cases*

The total positivity rate for the Spring semester is at 3 percent.

* This figure includes 21 students who are currently in Richmond, but have not gone through the move-in process and have attended class remotely.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 27 shows that:

56 total (students and employees) cases since January 4.

44 active COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia

Chesterfield County had the largest increase of new cases in Central Virginia, reporting 197 in the last 24 hours. it was followed by Henrico County, which reported 175 new cases since yesterday.