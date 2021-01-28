Coronavirus update: Case numbers above over 5,000 once again

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, January 28:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,121 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 493,674. There were 80 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in the last 24 hours, bring the total to 6,308.
A total of 2,274 COVID-19 outbreaks have contributed 56,515 of Virginia cases.
The state’s positivity rate is dropped slightly to 12.2 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 37,823 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 2,706 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 515 are in the ICU and 322 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary for Virginia
VDH is reporting that 524,722 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 27, with 602,983 total doses administered.
A total of 78,261 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.
On average 26,010 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day. A total of 1,166,600 vaccines have been distributed.
Testing locations near you
RICHMOND
- Friday, Jan. 29 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Dept., 1400 N Laburnum Ave.
- Wednesday, Feb. 3 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd
- Friday, Feb. 5 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave (This is a drive through event)
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
Click here to find a test near you.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Jan. 27, the college has reported:
- 44 active student cases and 2 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 11 students are in isolation on campus.
- 41 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Jan. 27, here is what the college has reported:
- 112 current active COVID-19 cases*
- The total positivity rate for the Spring semester is at 3 percent.
* This figure includes 21 students who are currently in Richmond, but have not gone through the move-in process and have attended class remotely.
The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 27 shows that:
- 56 total (students and employees) cases since January 4.
- 44 active COVID-19 cases
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
Chesterfield County had the largest increase of new cases in Central Virginia, reporting 197 in the last 24 hours. it was followed by Henrico County, which reported 175 new cases since yesterday.
- Charles City County: 333 cases, 9 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 18,451 cases, 201 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 991 cases, 30 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,636 cases, 15 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,469 cases, 36 deaths
- City of Richmond: 12,321 cases, 124 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,419 cases, 18 deaths
- Goochland County: 989 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 5,636 cases, 97 deaths
- Henrico County: 17,858 cases, 337 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,018 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,257 cases, 7 deaths
