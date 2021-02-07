Coronavirus update: New case numbers dip below 3,000 on Sunday

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample to run an antigen rapid test for coronavirus during a mass screening to test 100 percent of the town’s population in Leon, northern Spain, on February 3, 2021. – The Spanish government is “open” and “enthusiastic” to using Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Spain, one of the countries in Europe most affected by the pandemic, as long as it is approved by the European Medicines Agency, Health Minister Carolina Darias said today. The shot — named after the Soviet-era satellite — faced criticism last year when it was approved in Russia before large-scale clinical trials. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP) (Photo by CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, February 7, 2021:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,949 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 529,125. The total number of deaths in Virginia has reached 6,778.

The positivity rate decreased slightly to 10.4 percent.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 41,288 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 2,303 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 456 are in the ICU and 301 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 1,072,748 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 7.

More than 876,000 people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 195,970 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 37,103 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Coronavirus testing near you

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays : Feb. 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

: Feb. 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Feb. 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Feb. 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia