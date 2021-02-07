Coronavirus update: New case numbers dip below 3,000 on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, February 7, 2021:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,949 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 529,125. The total number of deaths in Virginia has reached 6,778.
The positivity rate decreased slightly to 10.4 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 41,288 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 2,303 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 456 are in the ICU and 301 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 1,072,748 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 7.
More than 876,000 people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 195,970 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 37,103 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Feb. 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Feb. 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 362 cases, 10 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 20,435 cases, 214 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,150 cases, 34 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,871 cases, 21 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,793 cases, 39 deaths
- City of Richmond: 13,439 cases, 142 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,599 cases, 19 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,104 cases, 8 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,133 cases, 103 deaths
- Henrico County: 19,546 cases, 353 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,126 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,441 cases, 7 deaths
- Prince George County: 2,712 cases, 10 deaths
