Coronavirus update: Numbers jump for Saturday report, over 6,700 new cases and 50 deaths reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, Jan. 16:

Virginia is reporting a huge spike in the number of new cases and deaths. After reporting just over 4,700 new cases on Friday, Virginia Department of Health is reporting 6,757 new cases and 50 new deaths on Saturday.

The total number of Virginians who have lost their lives to COVID-19 is 5,706 — 5,016 confirmed and 690 probable.

Currently, there are 429,391 COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 2,135 outbreaks have contributed to 51,590 COVID-19 cases in the state.

The positivity rate has been decreasing slightly this week and is now at 14.7 percent.

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 35,095 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital. Currently, there are 2,792 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 561 are in the ICU and 354 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary for Virginia

VDH is reporting that 295,202 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 16, with a total of 943,400 vaccine doses distributed.

A total of 32,059 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.

Testing locations near you

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Jan. 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

Jan. 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Jan. 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Jan. 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Saturday, Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

RICHMOND

Richmond and Henrico district residents can call the COVID-19 hotline to register at (804) 205-3501.

Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except major holidays.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Jan. 15, the college has reported:

81 active student cases and 32 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 students are in isolation on campus.

4 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Jan. 15, here is what the college has reported:

14 active cases of COVID-19.

The total positivity rate for December is 3.9 percent

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 14 shows that:

23 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,771 people have recovered from the virus since July.

