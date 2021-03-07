Coronavirus update: Over 17% of Virginians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

A member of the U.S. Armed Forces administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a police officer at a FEMA community vaccination center on March 2, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, March 7:

The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,163 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 585,700. The state’s COVID-19 deaths also increased to 9,596.

The state’s positivity decreased slightly to 6.2%. This is the lowest the rate has been since November.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 48,428 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,127 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 258 are in the ICU and 168 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 2,267,459 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 7.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 17.2%.

A total of 802,667 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 53,630 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Virginia’s pre-registration system open

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia