Coronavirus update: Over 22,000 people receive their first vaccine doses

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, Jan. 24:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 3,792 new COVID-19 cases. The Commonwealth’s total case count has increased to 472,447. The number of deaths in the state is 6,078.
The state’s positivity rate continues to trend downward and is now at 12.7 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 37,076 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 2,540 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 546 are in the ICU and 329 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary for Virginia
VDH is reporting that 416,200 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 24, an increase of 22,587.
A total of 58,779 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.
On average 21,007 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day. A total of 1,055,975 vaccines have been distributed.
Testing locations near you
RICHMOND
- Tuesday, Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd.
- Friday, Jan. 29 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Dept., 1400 N Laburnum Ave.
CHESTERFIELD
- Monday, Jan. 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesday, Jan. 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Saturday, Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
Click here to find a test near you.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 321 cases, 9 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 17,706 cases, 198 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 940 cases, 30 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,488 cases, 17 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,336 cases, 36 deaths
- City of Richmond: 11,978 cases, 119 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,359 cases, 18 deaths
- Goochland County: 949 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 5,441 cases, 95 deaths
- Henrico County: 17,176 cases, 330 deaths
- New Kent County: 967 cases, 7 deaths
- Powhatan County: 1,202 cases, 7 deaths