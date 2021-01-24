Coronavirus update: Over 22,000 people receive their first vaccine doses

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. With frustration rising over the slow rollout of the vaccine, state leaders and other politicians are turning up the pressure, improvising and seeking to bend the rules to get shots in arms more quickly. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, Jan. 24:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 3,792 new COVID-19 cases. The Commonwealth’s total case count has increased to 472,447. The number of deaths in the state is 6,078.

The state’s positivity rate continues to trend downward and is now at 12.7 percent.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 37,076 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 2,540 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 546 are in the ICU and 329 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary for Virginia

VDH is reporting that 416,200 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 24, an increase of 22,587.

A total of 58,779 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.

On average 21,007 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day. A total of 1,055,975 vaccines have been distributed.

Testing locations near you

RICHMOND

Tuesday, Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd. Friday, Jan. 29 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Dept., 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

CHESTERFIELD

Monday , Jan. 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

, Jan. 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesday , Jan. 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

, Jan. 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Saturday, Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

Click here to find a test near you.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia