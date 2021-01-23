Coronavirus update: Over 400 new cases reported for Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover

A staff member fills out vaccination records for reisdents before they receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads, a senior living community in Falls Church, Virginia, on December 30, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, Jan. 23:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 4,904 new COVID-19 cases. The Commonwealth’s total case count has increased to 468,655. The number of deaths in the state is 6,079.

The state’s positivity rate continues to trend downward and is now at 12.8 percent.

Combined, the city of Richmond along with the counties of Henrico, Hanover and Chesterfield reported 433 new cases of COVID-19.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 36,817 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 2,615 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 567 are in the ICU and 320 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary for Virginia

VDH is reporting that 393,613 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 23.

A total of 50,147 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.

On average 19,754 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day. A total of 1,010,150 vaccines have been distributed.

Testing locations near you

RICHMOND

Tuesday, Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd. Friday, Jan. 29 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Dept., 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

CHESTERFIELD

Monday , Jan. 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

, Jan. 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesday , Jan. 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

, Jan. 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Saturday, Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

Click here to find a test near you.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia