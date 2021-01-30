Coronavirus update: Virginia surpasses 500,000 case mark

People get free COVID-19 tests without needing to show ID, doctor’s note or symptoms at a drive-through and walk up Coronavirus testing center located at Barcroft Community Center in the Arlington, Virginia, zip code with the highest concentration of Coronavirus cases in on May 26, 2020. – From the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to the Church of the Nativity, numerous iconic world landmarks reopened on Tuesday as the global economy eased its way out of lockdown. Two months of shutdowns decreed to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic have dealt businesses a devastating blow, particularly in trade, travel and tourism. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, January 30:

There were 4,309 coronavirus cases reported in Virginia, bringing the total number of cases to 502,221. Nationally, there have been more than 25 million cases of COVID-19 according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The total number of deaths in the state are also increased to 6,449.

The state’s positivity rate decreased slightly and is now at 12.1 percent.

Vaccine summary for Virginia

VDH is reporting that a total of 758,477 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Jan. 30.

Nearly 650,000 people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 109,465 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 50-59 age group.

On average 29,409 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

RICHMOND

Wednesday, Feb. 3 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd

— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd Friday, Feb. 5 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave (This is a drive-through event)

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays : Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

: Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 39,192 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 2,339 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 507 are in the ICU and 311 are on a ventilator.

