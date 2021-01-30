Coronavirus update: Virginia surpasses 500,000 case mark

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, January 30:
There were 4,309 coronavirus cases reported in Virginia, bringing the total number of cases to 502,221. Nationally, there have been more than 25 million cases of COVID-19 according to the COVID Tracking Project.
The total number of deaths in the state are also increased to 6,449.
The state’s positivity rate decreased slightly and is now at 12.1 percent.
Vaccine summary for Virginia
VDH is reporting that a total of 758,477 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Jan. 30.
Nearly 650,000 people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 109,465 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 50-59 age group.
On average 29,409 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
RICHMOND
- Wednesday, Feb. 3 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd
- Friday, Feb. 5 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave (This is a drive-through event)
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 39,192 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 2,339 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 507 are in the ICU and 311 are on a ventilator.
Local COVID-19 cases
- Charles City County: 340 cases, 9 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 18,869 cases, 203 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,033 cases, 31 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,722 cases, 17 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,613 cases, 37 deaths
- City of Richmond: 12,685 cases, 132 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,472 cases, 18 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,028 cases, 8 deaths
- Hanover County: 5,814 cases, 101 deaths
- Henrico County: 18,371 cases, 344 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,046 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,307 cases, 7 deaths
