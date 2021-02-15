Coronavirus update: Winter weather brings number of new COVID-19 cases below 2,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, February 15:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 551,538. The number of new cases is low due partly to testing sites and providers being either on limited hours or closed completely because of winter weather that passed through Virginia over the weekend.
The state’s death toll is now at 7,016. The positivity rate has fallen to 9.3 percent. How are experts tracking variants of the coronavirus?
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 43,135 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,833 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 398 are in the ICU and 251 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 1,367,319 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 15.
Over 12 percent of the people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 337,968 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 35,427 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Feb. 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Feb. 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Feb. 12, the college has reported:
- 72 active student cases and 9 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 44 students are in isolation on campus.
- 43 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Feb. 10, here is what the college has reported:
- 52 current active COVID-19 cases
- January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6 percent
- 8,022 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 378 cases, 10 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 22,412 cases, 215 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,258 cases, 34 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,956 cases, 23 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,904 cases, 39 deaths
- City of Richmond: 14,057 cases, 148 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,686 cases, 20 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,169 cases, 8 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,353 cases, 104 deaths
- Henrico County: 20,392 cases, 358 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,179 cases, 7 deaths
- Powhatan County: 1,577 cases, 7 deaths
- Prince George County: 2,819 cases, 10 deaths