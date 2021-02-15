Coronavirus update: Winter weather brings number of new COVID-19 cases below 2,000

MUSSELBURGH, SCOTLAND – FEBRUARY 10: A sign instructed members of the public to “keep your distance” is surrounded by snow on the opening day of NHS Lothian’s first drive through mass vaccination centre at Queen Margaret University Campus on February 10, 2021 in Musselburgh, Scotland. The drive-through centre at the university in East Lothian is the first of its kind in the region. It opened for its first patients this morning. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, February 15:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 551,538. The number of new cases is low due partly to testing sites and providers being either on limited hours or closed completely because of winter weather that passed through Virginia over the weekend.

The state’s death toll is now at 7,016. The positivity rate has fallen to 9.3 percent. How are experts tracking variants of the coronavirus?

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 43,135 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,833 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 398 are in the ICU and 251 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 1,367,319 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 15.

Over 12 percent of the people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 337,968 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 35,427 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Coronavirus testing near you

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays : Feb. 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

: Feb. 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Feb. 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Feb. 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Feb. 12, the college has reported:

72 active student cases and 9 active employee cases of COVID-19.

44 students are in isolation on campus.

43 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Feb. 10, here is what the college has reported:

52 current active COVID-19 cases

January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6 percent

8,022 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia