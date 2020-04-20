Correction: Richlands Dairy and Creamery

We need to make a correction to a story we first brought to you over the weekend.

The information we reported about Richlands Dairy and Creamery contained false information about milk dumping at the company’s farm. This is flat-out NOT happening. Richlands Dairy has not dumped milk due to coronavirus-related business changes.

We deeply regret this error. Our sincerest apologies go out to the Jones family who operates the farm.

Owner Hugh Jones is thankful he has been able to deliver his milk where it is needed most right now. The family also wants to thank the Cooperative Milk Producers Co-Op which has worked tirelessly helping find homes for the milk they are producing along with dozens of other dairy farms.

Again, we apologize for the errors.

– Shane Moreland, WRIC News Director