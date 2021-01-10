Corrections officer at Sussex I State Prison attacked

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia Department of Corrections officer was reportedly stabbed by an inmate at the Sussex I State Prison in Waverly in what is being described as a riot by inmates.

Officials with the Dept. of Corrections report the male officer, a sergeant, sustained six non-life threatening stab wounds to the hand, arm and side. A female canine officer was injured in the attack, and her dog was attacked and stabbed as well.

The male officer stabbed was admitted to and released from a local hospital, the female canine officer is also at home recovering from her injuries. The dog required emergency veterinary surgery but is expected to survive.

Several inmates have been identified as suspects in the attack on the corrections officer, which began around 6 p.m. on Jan. 9, and others participated in the riot that saw inmates take over two dormitories housing prisoners, breaking locks off cell doors.

A police strike team was deployed to the prison, and the incident was contained shortly after 11 p.m.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and charges will be brought against those inmates responsible for the attack.