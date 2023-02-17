CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer that caught fire on Interstate 95 southbound caused heavy traffic backups Friday morning.

Photos show the Costco Wholesale truck carrying palettes of household goods, which ended up spilling out of the truck and across the road. The Virginia Department of Transportation said the truck had been hauling 70,000 pounds of dry goods.

The tractor-trailer was located on I-95 south near Route 606 in Caroline County. The south right lane and right shoulder were closed to address the incident.

According to VDOT, traffic backups had reached approximately 4.5 miles by 9:15 a.m.

Virginia State Police said nobody was injured in the incident.