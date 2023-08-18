CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Retired Henrico teacher Kenneth Diman drives on Powhite Parkway all the time — but after hearing about the new toll price increase taking effect Sept. 1, he says he will try to avoid the expressway at all costs — literally.

“I’m 74 years old, and in my situation, I can’t afford that additional $0.20 every time I go. So we’re going to have to go around,” said Diman.

In May, the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority (RMTA) Board of Directors voted to increase the toll pricing along the Powhite Parkway mainline toll plaza, as well as the Downtown Expressway.

E-ZPass users will have a $0.20 increase, originally going from paying $0.70 to $0.90 and drivers who use cash will now have to pay $1.

Supporters say the $0.20 increase will help balance the drop in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, help with rising maintenance expenses, and add necessary technology advancements to improve driver safety.

According to the RMTA, revenues from the adjusted tolls will go toward future maintenance and capital improvement projects to better serve customers.

However, Karen Rios, another driver who already thought paying the $0.70 was expensive, said after hearing about the new price increase, the idea of taking back roads now sounds even better.

“It just means that I’m going to have to really budget more when I do need to use the E–ZPass,” said Rios. “I feel like everywhere these days it’s such a crunch. And so, yes, I’m making choices to do other things with my family and it’s not going to go into the E-ZPass.”

She said $0.20 adds up over time and it’s not worth it.

“But I cannot imagine that it’s not going to be a big difference for everybody with everything else incrementally increasing as well,” said Rios.

The last toll increase was in 2008. Since then, RMTA said the expressway system’s operating and maintenance expenses have risen by 23.3%, with capital improvements over the next six years expected to reach $96.3 million.

RMTA receives no federal or state tax dollars, so money for maintenance and improvements comes directly from user fees in the form of tolls.