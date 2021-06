RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County is looking for volunteers to help clean up the county.

The county’s anti-litter and recycling council is recruiting.

The council is made up of local residents who want to keep Goochland clean. There will be quarterly meetings to organize cleanups and recycling events.

If you’re interested in joining, the next meeting is on June 22 at 6 p.m. It’ll be at the Central High Cultural and Educational Complex.