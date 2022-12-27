BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an incident involving counterfeit money that was used at two separate businesses.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, a silver or light-colored car entered the parking lot of Brunswick Square in the town of Lawrenceville. Two male suspects reportedly exited the vehicle and went into two separate businesses — one entered the Family Dollar while another entered a nearby Rite-Aid.

According to authorities, both suspects bought a $15 gift card using a single $100 bill — the transaction resulted in both suspects receiving $75 in change.

At the time of the purchase, employees checked the bills and believed them to be authentic. However, upon further inspection, the bills were found to be counterfeit, according to authorities. Both bills reportedly have the same serial number and are an older style of $100 bill with small faces.

Two male suspects reportedly exited the vehicle and went into two separate businesses — one entered the Family Dollar while another entered a nearby Rite-Aid. (Courtesy of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office) According to authorities, both suspects bought a $15 gift card using a single $100 bill — the transaction resulted in both suspects receiving $75 in change. (Courtesy of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office) The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an incident involving counterfeit money that was used at two separate businesses. (Courtesy of Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office) Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, a silver or light-colored car entered the parking lot of Brunswick Square in the town of Lawrenceville. (Courtesy of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office)

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Lawrenceville Police Department of a case involving counterfeit money on Dec. 22.

Anyone with information on these counterfeit bills is encouraged to contact the Lawrenceville Police Department at 434-848-2141 or the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848-3133.