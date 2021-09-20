Country music star Chris Janson to perform in Chesterfield After Hours Concert series

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Three-time Country Music Award nominee Chris Janson is set to perform at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds on Friday, Oct. 22 as part of the popular “After Hours Concerts” series.

Country singer Chase Rice will also perform at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds as part of the same series on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The series, organized by Eventmakers-USA, started at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell but has since expanded to locations in the Richmond area.

“After Hours concerts has been around now for over ten years,” said Larry Creeger, executive producer of After Hours Concerts.

Creeger added that they booked Janson and Rice because of their appeal in the area, “We felt like these two shows would be well-supported by the community out there.”

Chris Janson is the last performer announced so far in Chesterfield, but Creeger said they’re already planning new dates for next year.

“We’re booking shows both at Meadow Event Park, which is our primary location,” he said. “And also we’re looking at booking shows for the Chesterfield location, which is yet to be determined.”