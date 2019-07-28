Couple rescued from James River

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A couple was testing driving a boat when it ran aground and started taking on water Saturday night.

Prince George Police said the call came in as a boater in distress in the James River just after 7 p.m.

The boat ran aground on a flat between Hopewell and Prince George County. 

Police said the man shut the engine down, but a current took him to the flat because of the low tide.

Crews responded to the area of Benjamin Harrison Bridge and Hopewell City Point at marker 110.

The Chesterfield SCUBA Rescue team, Hopewell fire, and Prince George Marine units all responded.

Chesterfield authorities used a small boat to get out to the flat. The boat was left anchored in place for the night.

No injuries were reported. The couple made arrangements to retrieve boat Sunday.

