Couple stranded on boat in James River for hours in Goochland County

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A couple was out in a jet boat on the James River Wednesday evening when they got stuck on rocks. They were stranded for a few hours as crews from Goochland Fire and Rescue worked to reach them.

According to Goochland Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched at 6:30 to an area of the river near Lee Road. Rescuers navigated around curves in the river and big islands to try and reach the couple. Eventually crews were able up the river from the access point at Watkins Landing near Route 288 to reach the couple.

They were found unharmed.

Officials urge people going out on the water to check conditions before going, always have a backup plan and make sure that someone else knows where they are headed.