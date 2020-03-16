Court closings: List of Central Virginia court systems closed on Monday

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — In response to the coronavirus outbreak, certain area courts will be closed Monday, March 16.
RICHMOND GENERAL DISTRICT COURT:
- All cases pending on the civil docket scheduled between March 16 and March 31, 2020, will be continued for 14 days from the currently scheduled date. In that time period, the court will still hear emergency motions.
- In the Criminal and Traffic Division, all cases on the docket scheduled at 9:00 a.m. or 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, between March 16 and April 16 involving non-incarcerated defendants will be continued for four weeks, or 28 days, from the current court date. From March 16 to April 16, all scheduled court dates involving incarcerated defendants will proceed as scheduled and the Court will continue to conduct video arraignments, hearings on bond motions, applications for protective orders and emergency motions filed in any case. The Court has continued all parking appeals, toll authority, bus video camera and Virginia Employment Commission cases for 8 weeks, or 56 days, from any current court date.
- All cases in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Division involving child support, civil custody and visitation, adult criminal cases where the defendant is not incarcerated, and juvenile delinquency cases where the juvenile is not held in detention will be continued. For further details please see the attached court order.
RICHMOND CIRCUIT COURT:
- Chief Judge Joi Taylor has decided to close the Circuit Court of the City of Richmond tomorrow, Monday, March 16 due to the public health emergency. Essential employees must report at the usual time.
CHESTERFIELD 12TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT:
- The Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Circuit Courts will be closed to the public on Monday, March 16. Court employees are to report to work.
CHESTERFIELD 12TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT:
- The Chesterfield and Colonial Heights District Courts, as well as the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts, will be closed to the public on Monday, March 16. Court employees are to report to work.
