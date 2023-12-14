NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation into the death of a father and daughter who were found dead in their home in New Kent County continues as new court documents reveal gruesome details.

Court documents reveal at, on the evening of Dec. 7 after 8:30 p.m., Annmarie Oakley, the wife and mother Gerard and Madison Oakley, had returned to their home on the 7000 block of English Boxwood Lane from a work trip.

New Kent County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the home at around 8:36 p.m. that night and found both Gerard and Madison dead.

The affidavit of the search warrant obtained by 8News states that, though both Gerard and Madison appeared to have died of unnatural causes, they had apparent trauma that did not appear to have been caused by a natural occurrence.

Court filings continue with the discovery of Gerard, citing he was located in “the bathtub with obvious signs of trauma to his head and upper body.” A large amount of blood was also found on Gerard and in the bathtub. Madison was discovered in a bed with apparent petechiae — tiny spots of bleeding under the skin.

8News reached out to the sheriff’s office for an update on the incident and received the following response on Tuesday, Dec. 12:

No additional information will be released until the OCME completes their portion of the investigation. J. Joseph McLaughlin, Jr. Sheriff

New Kent County Sheriff’s Office

The OCME is the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Neighbors opted to give the family privacy by not appearing on camera to comment but offered a few kind words, telling 8News reporters they wish they knew the family and had the chance to get to know them better.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.