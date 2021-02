CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Caroline County scheduled for Friday, February 19 and Monday, February 22 have been postponed due to weather.

Appointments on Feb. 19 and Feb. 22 have been moved to Thursday, February 24th at the same location.

If you have questions, visit the VDH Rappahannock Area Health District website at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock/ or call (877) 829-4862