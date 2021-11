GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chickahominy Health District is hosting a COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic this Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 3-6 p.m. at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College’s Goochland campus.

All three adult COVID-19 vaccines and respective boosters will be offered in addition to flu shots.

Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5-11 will also be available.

Appointments for this event are required and can be made online or by calling (804) 365-3240..