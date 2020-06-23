“Cows! Cows; in the City!”: Second calf found in the Richmond

Richmond Animal Care and Control found another calf abandoned in the Northside of the city last night. (Photo from of Richmond Animal Care and Control)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control said last night they found another calf abandoned in the north side of the city.

A Facebook post from RACC said they found the calf Monday night in the 28000 block of Woodcliff Average. They said she couldn’t walk and had to be rushed to an emergency veterinarian. As for now, RACC said they aren’t sure if or when the calf will be up for adoption and are just focused on saving her life.

They are asking people to send her prayers.

This is the second calf found in the city in recent weeks. The first was found earlier last month and while RACC couldn’t find her owner, they were able to re-home her.

RACC is now asking the public’s help finding out where these cows came from.

“Someone has to know SOMETHING! Cows! Cows; in the City!” the Facebook post said.

If you have any information about the person responsible for abandoning this calf in the city or security footage from a nearby building the RACC asks you call 804-646-5740, email Christie.peters@richmondgov.com or message them on Facebook.

