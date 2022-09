RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A car crash on Richmond Road in Richmond County has closed several lanes and is impacting traffic Friday morning.

According to VDOT, the crash was located on Richmond Road across from Rappahannock High School.

Drivers were told to expect delays in the area, as the east left lane, right lane and right shoulder were all closed.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.