CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash that damaged a power pole has closed Belmont Road in Chesterfield County Monday afternoon.

Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire says Belmont Road from Fairpines Road to Obisque Drive is closed in both directions.

In the meantime, a detour has been set up for drivers.

Belmont Road from Fairpines Rd to Obisque Dr is closed in all directions due to a vehicle crash that damaged a power pole. Detour is in place. @VaDOTRVA @NBC12 @8NEWS @CBS6 — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) August 12, 2019

