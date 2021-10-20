Crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shuts down I-95 south in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes of I-95 near exit 118 (Thornburg) are shut down due to a crash involving three tractor-trailers, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Virginia State Police are at the scene of the crash. All southbound traffic is being diverted to exit 118 (Thornburg). Drivers can choose to travel to Route 1 or enter back to southbound I-95.

Expect delays. No reopening time is immediately available.

Currently, traffic backups are about three miles.

