Henrico man who led police chase near Richmond airport dies from injuries after two-vehicle crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man who led officers on a chase Wednesday died at the hospital from injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle crash near the Richmond International Airport, according to Henrico police.

An officer pulled over a Jeep Grand Cherokee at Eubank Road and Lewis Road for a traffic violation just before 3 p.m. on July 7. Police said in a release Thursday that the driver, identified as 44-year-old Christopher Seay, did not show identification and provided a name that was not his own.

When asked to turn the vehicle off, Seay drove away and led police on a pursuit while traveling eastbound on Route 60 and Williamsburg Road towards Airport Drive. Police said Seay ran through a red light and collided with a sedan traveling south on Airport Drive.

Seay was ejected from the vehicle after the crash and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Henrico police said Thursday that Seay, who had active warrants for a probation violation, later died from his injuries.

The driver of the sedan was treated for non-life threatening injuries. An investigation is underway and the Office of Quality Assurance is conducting an internal review of the pursuit.

