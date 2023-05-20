UPDATE: According to VDOT, the lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 64 West is causing backups in New Kent County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 207.4, just east of Henpeck Road. The eastbound left lane is currently closed and traffic is backed up to about Meadow Road.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.