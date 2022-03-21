CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A car crash in Chesterfield County caused traffic backups along I-95 Monday afternoon around 3 p.m.

According to VDOT cameras, the single-car crash occurred at the 63.9 mile marker on I-95.

The north left shoulder, left lane and center lane were all closed to address the crash. Virginia State Police said that nobody was injured in the crash.

VDOT maps showed traffic backups over two miles, stretching from the John Tyler exit at mile marker 60.8, through mile marker 64.

Drivers were advised to take alternate routes.