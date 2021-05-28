Lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield reopen following Friday accident

UPDATE: The right northbound lane of Interstate 95 is back open, and traffic is moving as normal.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — VDOT is alerting drivers to a crash on I-95 in Chesterfield County that’s creating a backup.

Crews say the northbound right lane is closed near mile marker 66 which is between Route 613/ Willis Road and Route 150/ Chippenham Parkway.

Right now, there is a three-mile backup. Officials are asking drivers to use alternate routes and to expect delays.

