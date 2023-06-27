CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 South in Caroline County is currently causing a significant backup.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 106, just north of the Rogers Clark Boulevard interchange. The southbound left lane is currently closed.

Southbound traffic is currently backed up to around Rylands Road. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.