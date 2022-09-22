CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday night in Caroline County.

According to police, the incident happened at around 10:53 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the I-95 southbound lanes just north of Doswell.

Police state that a disabled 2012 Cascadia Freightliner tractor-trailer with a flat tire had pulled over onto the left shoulder of the highway. A 2007 Jeep Liberty then ran off the road and hit the rear of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Jeep has been identified as 23-year-old Ilona A. Bailey of Stafford. She died on impact and was wearing her seatbelt.

The tractor trailer driver was uninjured.